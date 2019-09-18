Raging Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of MannKind worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MannKind by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MannKind by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 18,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,426. The company has a market capitalization of $261.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.37. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

