Raging Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,608 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 2.9% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raging Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Assured Guaranty worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,234,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,446,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,489,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 532,400 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 326,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $299,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,845.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,986 shares of company stock worth $2,245,712 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

