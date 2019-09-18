Raging Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,677 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group accounts for about 5.4% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raging Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Ambac Financial Group worth $31,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,376. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

