Raging Capital Management LLC Sells 38,600 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Raging Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. GrubHub makes up 1.5% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $33,850,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 413,856 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NYSE GRUB traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,866. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

