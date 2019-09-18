Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $98.22. 16,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $7,857,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,070. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

