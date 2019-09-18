RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDI. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:RDI traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.53). 145,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The company has a market cap of $450.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.01. RDI Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

