RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,982.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $883,191.00 and approximately $31,982.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00752505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.