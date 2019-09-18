ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $38.37 million and approximately $64,272.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Bisq. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00951517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00223294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, C-Patex, Bisq, Upbit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

