Request Network Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Koinex and WazirX. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00215203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01241486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017183 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, GOPAX, DDEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Liqui, COSS, Bitbns, Huobi, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

