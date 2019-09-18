Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.78-11.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.72. Restoration Hardware also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.78-11.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.97.

Shares of RH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 835,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,062. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $174.41.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total value of $4,093,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,353. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

