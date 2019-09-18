Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $153.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.97.

Shares of RH stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.51. 835,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total value of $4,093,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,353 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

