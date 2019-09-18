Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.78-11.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.69.

Restoration Hardware stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.51. 835,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $153.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.86.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $410,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total transaction of $4,093,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $4,993,353. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

