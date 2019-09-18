Reviewing Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & Trivago (NYSE:TRVG)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zendesk and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 3 16 0 2.84 Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zendesk presently has a consensus price target of $97.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.97%. Trivago has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Trivago.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -23.70% -27.44% -8.71% Trivago 4.27% 4.10% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and Trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $598.75 million 14.21 -$131.08 million ($0.95) -81.75 Trivago $1.07 billion 1.46 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -63.86

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

