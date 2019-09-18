Richmond Hill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,108,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Altus Midstream comprises about 2.8% of Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richmond Hill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Altus Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $166,300 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.