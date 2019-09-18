Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 3.7%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 17,099 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 805,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

REI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

In related news, President David A. Fowler purchased 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $34,445.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,250 shares of company stock worth $183,370 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 616,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

