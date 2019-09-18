Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.22% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 235.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

VRS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 5,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.98. Verso Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. Verso had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

