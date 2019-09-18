Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,198 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,142,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

