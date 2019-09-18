Rock Creek Group LP Invests $585,000 in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.15% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 224,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 107,946 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

EOLS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,677. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

