Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $837,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 119,294 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 407,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 378.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,907.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,671 shares of company stock worth $3,536,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

BSX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

