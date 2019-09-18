Rock Creek Group LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 1.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,465. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

