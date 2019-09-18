Rock Creek Group LP Takes $1.84 Million Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,939,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

RPAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.