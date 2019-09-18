Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) in the last few weeks:

9/17/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

9/10/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/6/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/4/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/29/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/22/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2019 – Rudolph Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 115,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 57.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 177,888 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

