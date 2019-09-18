Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 120,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,286. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

