Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Position in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 24.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 107,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the second quarter worth $2,193,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIVE remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

