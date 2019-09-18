Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Novocure by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Novocure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 16,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $11,653,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $1,973,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,288.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,316 shares of company stock valued at $48,775,505. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

