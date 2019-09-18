Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,973 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,973 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 8,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

