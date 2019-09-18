SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,474,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 560,335 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAEX. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SAExploration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 620,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAExploration by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

