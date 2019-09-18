SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $109.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00946948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00222146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

