Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

SGA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

