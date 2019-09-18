Samsara BioCapital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Liquidia Technologies comprises 3.5% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Liquidia Technologies were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,114. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,962.91% and a negative return on equity of 134.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liquidia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.35.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

