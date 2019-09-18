Sandler Capital Management Buys Shares of 62,500 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 849,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

