Sandler Capital Management Has $354,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after buying an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after buying an additional 10,388,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after buying an additional 4,138,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after buying an additional 5,700,711 shares during the last quarter.

MRVL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 210,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 36,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $922,128.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,438.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,933 shares of company stock worth $12,784,482. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

