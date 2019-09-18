Sandler Capital Management Has $521,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,897 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

