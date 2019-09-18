Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,000. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.13% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 978,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 37,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

