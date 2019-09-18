Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 9.4%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.73, 394,266 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 223,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 174.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 123.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

