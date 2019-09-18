Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $8.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 43.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Savara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Savara stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Savara has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

