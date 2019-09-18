Scala (XLA) Market Cap Hits $390,852.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Scala has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $390,852.00 and $369.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

