Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,641. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

