Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,910. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.