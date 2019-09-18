Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,000 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Nordstrom by 138.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,007. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

