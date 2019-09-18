Scotia Capital Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,038,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $101,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,551 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

