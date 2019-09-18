Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 935,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 330,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.67. 61,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,471. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

