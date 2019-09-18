Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 16,784 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 873,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 13,062.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 815,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,726,701. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

