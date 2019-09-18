Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,654. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

