Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 25,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$904,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,781,332.60.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.01. 5,929,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.65.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.