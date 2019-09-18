Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,434,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 863,599 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Seadrill alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Seadrill by 80.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seadrill by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seadrill by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.