Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,126 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up 1.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 4.13% of Sealed Air worth $272,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 35,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,696. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

