Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,585,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 829% from the previous session’s volume of 278,251 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 553.01% and a negative return on equity of 248.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

