Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Announces GBX 1.45 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS stock traded up GBX 3.11 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.36 ($2.57). 69,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,631. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 199.46 ($2.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.45.

In other news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £995.94 ($1,301.37).

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

