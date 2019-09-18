Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Holdings Lowered by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 267,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

